Tyler Bate On His Strength: 'I Like To Think I'm The Strongest Man In WWE'

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) spoke with the Mirror about Tyler being the strongest in WWE, the NXT UK Women's Championship, and their team being compared to the British Bulldog. Here are some of the highlights:

Bate's amazing feats of strength in the ring:

Tyler Bate: "I like to think I'm the strongest man in WWE. It's why I call myself the Big Strong Boi."

WWE introducing the NXT UK Women's Championship:

Tyler Bate: "It's a great opportunity for all of the women in the company to show the world what they're made of and show everybody how good they are. I'm looking forward to everybody else getting to watch them perform and I'm sure they will do a great job."

NXT TakeOver Panelist, Pat McAfee, comparing Moustache Mountain to the British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid):

Trent Seven: "Yeah, well he was very complimentary. It does make you think about just what kind of impact we can have as regards being UK and British wrestlers, having the chance to travel abroad and overseas, being able to wrestle on that stage, it's a burden I'm more than happy to have."

Tyler Bate: "Yeah it's a lot of pressure to be compared to teams like the Bulldogs and I think Moustache Mountain can really live up to that pressure."

Trent Seven: "I agree, I think it's that kind of pressure that really pushes people on to the next level. Our goal is to continue climbing the ladder of WWE and eventually get on the main roster but for now, let's just keep building the brand of NXT UK."

Bate also discussed their recent NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match against Undisputed Era. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.