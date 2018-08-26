AJ Styles Gives A Warning To Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan Sends A Sweet Tweet To Brie Bella, Triple H

- Above, Triple H is featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects will be The Shield.

- At a WWE live event in Saint John, WWE Champion AJ Styles had some words for his Hell in a Cell opponent, Samoa Joe.

"So we've got Samoa Joe versus AJ Styles again for the WWE Championship," Styles said. "That's good, that's great! I'm even glad it's not in Hell in a Cell. Not that I think you're going to run, Joe. And even if ya did - because you're gonna to want to - I'm going to catch you. And this time, you won't get back up."

After walking out of #WWESaintJohn victorious, @AJStylesOrg has some words for @SamoaJoe before their match at Hell in a Cell! pic.twitter.com/zKjmrowabv — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2018

- As noted, The Bella Twins are teaming up tonight at a WWE live event in Rochester, New York. On Twitter, Daniel Bryan asked fans to send him photos of Brie, so he could show them to their daughter, Birdie. Nikki and Brie cut a quick promo backstage where Brie thanked Daniel for the tweet. Nikki noted this is the first time in three years they are teaming up in a match together. The last time was on an episode of Raw in 2015 where they (along with Alicia Fox) defeated Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Paige.