Seth Rollins On When He Found Out He Was Cashing In MITB Briefcase At WrestleMania 31

In what many would argue is the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in in its history because of the magnitude, Seth Rollins changed the possible outcome of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event. At the conclusion of a hard-hitting match which left both competitors vulnerable and physically exhausted, Rollins seized the opportunity at the most optimal moment by running down the aisle and eventually stomping Reigns for the victory and his first reign as WWE Champion.

In the beginning of WrestleMania, Rollins culminated his feud with Randy Orton, who was ousted from The Authority and stomped over a cement block weeks prior to this match. Orton returned for retribution, and was able to pick up the victory following a catapult RKO.

During an interview with news.com.au to promote the upcoming Super Show-Down event, Rollins revealed when he found out about cashing in his briefcase.

"I didn't know for sure until the middle of the show (it was happening)," said Rollins. "I had a match with Randy Orton early in the day and then I was sequestered backstage and informed that would be the plan at the end of the night. It honestly was a very last-minute thing."

Rollins did not tell anyone backstage about his title win to keep the surprise in tact, even to his fellow WWE superstars. However, Rollins admitted that the expected time for the pay-per-view was coming to a close, and he started to feel nervous that the decision-makers rescinded on the surprise.

"We were getting close to having to get off the air, so maybe it wouldn't have happened," said Rollins. "I was glad I didn't tell anyone and have that bad luck or that I had jinxed himself."

Rollins also stated that he recently had a conversation with someone who said that the shock value of this cash-in reminded him of the WrestleMania 3 moment of Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant.

"That seems pretty surreal to me. I think back at my classic moments, you have that one, The Rock-Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior-Hulk Hogan, The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin," Rollins said. "To think that you're in the same company as those, to be in that conversation, it's pretty wild."

The Shield is scheduled to compete together at the Super Show-Down event, and Rollins is scheduled to team with Ambrose to compete against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

Source: news.co.au