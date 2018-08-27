Jim Ross On Riding With Paul Heyman After A DUI, TSA Agent Patting Down Torrie Wilson

Recently on The Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on a number of pro wrestling topics including how he became close with Paul Heyman and a TSA agent ordering an illegal pat down of former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson.

According to Ross, he had a DUI and having his drivers license suspended forced him to travel with Heyman, which serendipitously resulted in the two becoming friends.

"I've mentioned before that I've had a DUI." Ross admitted, "I'm not proud of it. I lost my drivers license for, I think, three months or six months. I'm not sure, but I know my driver was Paul Heyman, which let me get to know Paul and we started working together. And you see how that has worked out over the years, very good. It's funny how sometimes a calamity can bring people together. And the volatile 'Happy' Heyman and I became connected through my stupid DUI."

Also during the podcast, Ross took aim at the TSA agent who ordered pat down of Wilson for no other reason than the Playboy Playmate being attractive.

"The Pet Coon Goofy Award goes to a TSA officer in Orlando, Florida who felt compelled to encourage a pat down of the lovely Torrie Wilson at the Orlando airport the other day." Ross continued, "and she requested that a female do the pat down because she had a very dangerous two-pound dog with her in a cage, carryon. And I think people saw the beautiful Torrie Wilson, one of the most beautiful women in the world, and they pressed their luck. And it's just unfortunate that things like that happen and these people that do these things under the cloak of 'doing our job'… 'just doing our job.' Goddang, I get so tired of hearing that, 'we're just doing our job, huh.' Bulls--t. You're doing the job you want to do. You're not doing the job. So, in any event, the TSA officer in Orlando, shame on you for orchestrating a farce against a lovely young woman just trying to make her flight home."

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

