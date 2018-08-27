Ed Cohen passed away on Saturday after a long career as a vital asset of WWE's rise to prominence during the late 1980's into the 1990's. He was responsible for arranging venues for the first several WrestleMania events including booking the Pontiac Silverdome for WrestleMania III in spite of the fact a convention had already been scheduled for that day.

Cohen was hands-on and responsible for several aspects of WWE's live events by booking touring schedules and arranging deals with venues during a time without the modern-day conveniences that technology affords us today. He was also instrumental in signing a number of venues exclusive to WWE meaning no other promotions could run events in the building even with pre-established relationships with rival promotions.

He spent more than twenty years with WWE before leaving the company as his health began to decline. Mean Gene Okerlund broke the news of Cohen's passing on his Facebook profile.

"Sad to report that longtime WWE executive Ed Cohen diéd yesterday. Ed was basically in charge of securing venues for WWE house shows and later television tapings. In the early years Cohen was especially close in working with Vince and Linda McMahon because income from house shows was a main revenue stream for the then-young company. Ed remained with the company for many years but his failing health became an issue in later years and he was less involved. RIP Ed Cohen."

No cause of death is known at this time. Our thoughts are with Cohen's family and friends as they continue through this difficult time.