Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather Anniversary, Nate Diaz Vs. Bruce Buffer, Paige VanZant's Return

- Over the weekend, ESPN did a special look-back on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match from 2017, posting a backstage interview with McGregor shortly after the match. Mayweather won via knockout, but McGregor was pleased with his first appearance inside the boxing cage.

After taking over a year off from MMA, "Notorious" is set to return this October to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. He is a former featherweight and lightweight champion.

- According to a report by MMA Fighting, Paige VanZant could make her Octagon return when the UFC debuts on ESPN in January. VanZant, recovering from a second arm surgery, would meet Rachael Ostovich on January 18.

VanZant has lost two consecutive fights, falling to 7-4 overall. She faced off against Jessica-Rose Clark this past January, dropping a decision and suffering a broken arm. Ostovich (4-4) was submitted by Montana De La Rosa at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale and is a veteran of TUF.

There has been no official word on the bout or the event by the UFC, which signed a new deal with ESPN earlier this year. VanZant did post on social media recently that she "just said yes to a fight date. PVZ is returning."

- Nate Diaz has fired back at long-time voice of the UFC, Bruce Buffer, after Buffer made comments concerning the former title challenger recently.

In an interview with TMZ, Buffer said "Nate, I heard you made $7 or more million in your last fight. I don't want to hear you complaining about being under promoted by the UFC. You should be thanking the UFC and bowing to Dana White every time you see him."

Diaz lost to Conor McGregor in his most recent bout at UFC 202 and is expected to return to action in November against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in New York City.

Here's the post from Diaz on Twitter, which he later added "With all due respect," tagging Buffer in that one: