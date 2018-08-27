News For Tonight's WWE RAW - New Acting RAW General Manager, Braun Strowman - Roman Reigns, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with fallout from last week's reunion of The Shield.

No matches have been announced for tonight's show but it will be interesting to see what new Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin brings. Braun Strowman has called out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for an in-ring face-off on tonight's show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Braun Strowman wants to face Roman Reigns in the ring alone

* Ronda Rousey carries the torch

* Baron Corbin settles into his new position

* The Revival go 2-0 against the Raw Tag Team Champions

None