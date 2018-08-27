WWE Live Event Results From Rochester (8/26): Roman Reigns Defends, The Bellas, Baron Corbin, More

Thanks to Erin H. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Rochester, New York:

* Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox

* Akam defeated Tyler Breeze

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin. After the match, Corbin quickly attacked Balor and pinned him in a quickly-made match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team retained over The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Rhyno and No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Konnor and Viktor

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal

* The Bella Twins and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman ended in a double count out