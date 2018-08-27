WWE Live Event Results From Rochester (8/26): Roman Reigns Defends, The Bellas, Baron Corbin, More

Thanks to Erin H. for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Rochester, New York:
* Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox
* Akam defeated Tyler Breeze
* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin. After the match, Corbin quickly attacked Balor and pinned him in a quickly-made match
* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team retained over The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
* Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Rhyno and No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Konnor and Viktor
* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal
* The Bella Twins and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman ended in a double count out