Matt Hardy Gets Send-Off At WWE Live Event (Photo), WWE Story Time Video For Tonight, Sgt. Slaughter

- Above is a new preview for tonight's WWE Story Time episode on the WWE Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter turns 70 years old today while former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali turns 46 and former WWE Women's Champion Jazz turns 45.

- Matt Hardy wrestled last night's WWE live event in Rochester, NY. He teamed with Bray Wyatt for a Triple Threat with The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, which saw the champions retain. Hardy and Wyatt received a standing ovation after the match as they stood in the ring and Hardy threw up the trademark Hardy symbol on the way to the back. Hardy took to Twitter after the match and thanked fans for his "send-off" with the match, as seen below.

We've noted how Hardy's in-ring future has been up in the air as of late due to injuries. Hardy is set to take some time off to begin an extensive rehab program in North Carolina. A decision will then be made on his in-ring future. Hardy has been shadowing WWE producers as he considers a backstage career with the company.