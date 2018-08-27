The Bella Twins Return To The Ring (Photos), WWE MYC Bracketology Special Details, Failed Cash-Ins

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring failed Money In the Bank cash-in attempts.

- WWE will officially reveal the brackets for the 2018 Mae Young Classic on Wednesday with the WWE Network MYC Bracketology special, which will be hosted by Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Below are details:

All of the first-round matches in this year's Mae Young Classic will be revealed on WWE Network's Mae Young Classic Bracketology special, streaming this Wednesday immediately following WWE NXT.

For the first time, you can see the lay of the land of WWE's second annual women's tournament, featuring 32 of the top competitors from around the globe.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is slated to call the action of the Mae Young Classic alongside Renee Young and Michael Cole, will join The Voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo, on the Bracketology special to break down the first-round matchups and take a deep look at this year's competitors.

Don't miss Mae Young Classic Bracketology when it streams this Wednesday night at 9/8 C.