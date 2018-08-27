WWE Live Event Results From St. John (8/26): Becky Lynch Attacks, The Miz Gets IC Title Shot, More

Thanks to Donald Berner for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Bar

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

* Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella by DQ due to interference from Becky Lynch

* Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Carmella

* Karl Anderson defeated Harper. Luke Gallows was at ringside

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over The Miz and Jeff Hardy

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe