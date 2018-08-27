New TV Special For Chris Jericho, Kairi Sane Reveals Treasure Chest (Photos), The Great Khali Top 5

- As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali is celebrating his 46th birthday today. WWE released this video looking at Khali's five greatest moments.

- Chris Jericho's next Travel Channel special will premiere on Wednesday, October 10 at 10pm EST. Jericho previously hosted a special on Butch Cassidy and his hidden treasure. This next show will feature Jericho searching for "swamp creatures" in the swamps of Southern Louisiana. Below is the synopsis for the "Chris Jericho: Monster Hunt" special:

"WWE champion and famed author, musician and podcaster Chris Jericho has had a lifelong fascination with the unexplained. Now, he is on a terrifying mission to uncover the truth behind the fearsome swamp creatures believed to inhabit the swamps of Southern Louisiana. Wading deep into bayou country, Jericho searches for evidence of a legendary creature known as Rougarou, and a Sasquatch-like beast that roams the Honey Island Swamp. Is there a connection between these monsters? And what of the curse put on the region by infamous voodoo priestess Julia Brown in the early 1900s? Jericho encounters compelling proof from eyewitnesses, physical evidence and a startling revelation from beyond the grave."

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is now using a treasure chest as part of her entrance. As seen below, The Pirate Princess debuted the new gimmick at last Thursday's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. Sane came out for a match and revealed the title in the chest. She also tossed gold coins into the crowd, according to correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94).