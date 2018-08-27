WWE Hypes Return Of Tag Team, The Miz And Maryse Get Settled In New Home (Videos), Matt Hardy

- Above and below are previews for Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. season one finale. Above is video of The Miz and Maryse settling into their new home, and below is video of The It Couple misplacing one of their pets.

- As noted, a mini-tournament will take place on WWE SmackDown to crown new #1 contenders to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at Hell In a Cell. The first Triple Threat will take place this week - The Bar vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Colons. No word yet on what the second Triple Threat will be. This will be the first tag match for Primo and Epico since November 2017. Both have missed ring time since then due to various injuries but Primo has worked a handful of matches this year. WWE posted the following to hype the match and noted that The Colons are coming in as wild cards, looking to get back on track in the division:

Gallows & Anderson clash with The Bar and The Colons this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE The road to a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at WWE Hell in a Cell will begin this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when Gallows & Anderson, The Bar and The Colons square off in a Triple Threat Match. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige announced that this will be the first of two Triple Threat Matches, with the winners battling for the right to challenge for the titles on Sunday, Sept. 16, streaming live on WWE Network. Gallows & Anderson and The Bar were involved in a heated backstage confrontation last Tuesday, with the two teams both looking to establish themselves as top contenders to the titles. Primo & Epico Colon come into the match as wild cards, as they look to get back on track in Team Blue's Tag Team division. Who will move one step closer to a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Below is Matt Hardy's latest Woken Word of the Week video. This week's word is "scrag."