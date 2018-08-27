Summer Rae Comments On WWE Including Her On A Poll About 'Evolution'

Former WWE women's talent Danielle Moinet, aka Summer Rae, was on the BobCulture podcast while attending the Boardwalk Beatdown pro wrestling convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Since leaving WWE, Moinet has been focusing on a modeling career, along with wrestling-related appearances. Summer Rae's last WWE appearances occurred in July and August of 2016, as she lost a string of tag team matches with partners including Summer Rae, Dana Brooke, and Charlotte Flair. She did, however, manage to defeat Alicia Fox on an episode of Superstars in on July 18 of 2016.

After being sidelined with injuries and inactive for over a year, Summer Rae was released from her contract in October of 2017. Summer thanked the WWE for her experience there, and she is thankful that her dream was fulfilled.

"I went to my tryout in WWE, and I think within like six weeks, it was really fast for me, I was like down there, moved to Tampa, and the rest was history," said Summer. "I thought six weeks was like a long time, but everyone was like, 'oh no, I waited years.' I was like, 'oh, ok. Great.' It was all about timing, too. When I first started, there was only like five other girls. So now there's like 30 something down there, so I think it was just really good timing."

See Also Photo: Summer Rae Changes Her Look

Summer Rae stated that she loved the opportunity to "grind it out" in the WWE for six years, but she did have to miss birthdays and weddings, which is something that talent have so sacrifice while traveling for WWE. Now, she is traveling with friends and is able to make bookings "without going through a big corporate conglomerate."

"It's kinda like getting a divorce, and then going to date everyone else," said Summer. "And not committing to anyone. Like, I'm a big player now. I'm a playboy. Like, I'm in my wild, reckless early drunk 20s in my career (laughs)."

Recently, Summer Rae was polled by WWE, along with 11 other former WWE women's wrestlers, on who the fans would like to see return to the ring at the inaugural Evolution event. As of the current tally, she has only received two percent of the vote, with AJ Lee in a commanding lead at 69 percent. Every other name is under five percent.

Summer commented on WWE teasing her to possibly return at Evolution.

"I would love to go," said Summer. "I have no idea why it was on a poll, but it's great to have my name trend on Twitter every now and then. Thank you, WWE. So, I think it's an amazing opportunity. I texted Sasha (Banks) right away when I found out. Really excited about Trish and Lita, of course. So, yeah, I'm still like a super mark, so I'd love to go."

Evolution is scheduled for October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

If any portion of these quotes is used, please be sure to credit the BobCulture podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: BobCulture Podcast