The Miz Talks John Cena - Nikki Bella Breakup, WWE Uncaged V, Triple H And AJ Styles At Fan Expo

- The Miz and Maryse spoke to FOX News to promote Miz and Mrs.. During the interview, The Miz was asked about John Cena and Nikki Bella breaking up.

"You always wish the best for everyone," The Miz said. "You hope that John is good, you hope that Nikki is good – you hope everyone is good. We try to generate positivity with everything we do.

"We hope everyone is doing great –we're doing great, and if you need examples, we'll be your role models."

- Triple H, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and The Miz will be appearing at Fan Expo Canada's WWE Night in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario this Thursday. You can get more information at this link.

- WWE Uncaged Volume 5 was released last week and is also now available on Amazon Prime Music. You can check out the track listing below:

1. End of Days (The Corre) [feat. Shaman's Harvest]

2. Hell Will Be Calling Your Name (Bobby Lashley)

3. Bulldog (British Bulldog)

4. Precious (Ivory)

5. It's Too Late (Drew McIntyre)

6. Hell on Earth (Steve Austin)

7. Ain't No Make Believe (Strat Remix) [John Morrison]

8. Heroes (World's Greatest Tag Team)

9. Evolve (Evolution)

10. Double J (Jeff Jarrett)

11. Love My Brother (Brother Love)

12. Money Talks (Shane McMahon)

13. Schizophrenic (Remix) [Mankind]

14. Broken (WrestleMania Network Special)

Chris Listman and James Maxwell contributed to this article.