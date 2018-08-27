Backstage Note On Triple H's Team For Main Roster Takeover, More On WWE Hiring Top Impact Producer

We've noted how James Long was recently hired to work behind-the-scenes for the WWE NXT brand. Long previously worked as the head coordinating producer and video editor for Impact. after a stint as an indie wrestler.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Long leaving Impact was seen as a huge blow to the company. He served as the lead producer for promos and vignettes, and was called a genius who had the ability to bring to life everything they did.

Long also worked on the "Broken Hardy" content with Jeremy Borash, who is now working for NXT as well. The Observer adds that a lot of the recent backstage hires for NXT are expected to become members of Triple H's team when he finally takes control of running the main roster.