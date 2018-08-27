WrestlingInc.com

Backstage Note On Triple H's Team For Main Roster Takeover, More On WWE Hiring Top Impact Producer

By Marc Middleton | August 27, 2018

We've noted how James Long was recently hired to work behind-the-scenes for the WWE NXT brand. Long previously worked as the head coordinating producer and video editor for Impact. after a stint as an indie wrestler.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Long leaving Impact was seen as a huge blow to the company. He served as the lead producer for promos and vignettes, and was called a genius who had the ability to bring to life everything they did.

Triple H Handles Criticism Of WWE's Main Roster When Asked If He Could Give It An 'NXT Approach'
See Also
Triple H Handles Criticism Of WWE's Main Roster When Asked If He Could Give It An 'NXT Approach'

Long also worked on the "Broken Hardy" content with Jeremy Borash, who is now working for NXT as well. The Observer adds that a lot of the recent backstage hires for NXT are expected to become members of Triple H's team when he finally takes control of running the main roster.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

"All In" Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top