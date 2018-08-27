Daniel Bryan Reveals RAW Segment That Was His Favorite Moment In The Business

Daniel Bryan's return to the ring will be celebrated in the upcoming Showcase Mode of WWE 2K19 which will allow fans to play as Bryan through his rollercoaster career. He recently spoke to Brandon Collymore where he not only discussed how exciting the new 2k game will be, but he also shared a personal story about his favorite career moment so far.

"I'm really excited about the Showcase Mode and I'm featured in the Showcase Mode," Bryan said. "Because you get to be Bryan Danielson wrestling John Cena in 2003. It's a very unique version of me and I think I'm wearing white trunks and kick pads. I wrestled Jamie Nobel not too long after that and the crowd was chanting, 'tighty whiteys.' because they looked like underwear.

"So it's really cool, you get to transition into that, me being in NXT, me in WWE, getting fired, me being rehired up to me being forced to retire [...] and me coming back. So I think all of that is really cool and really comes back to this idea of their idea of 'never say never.'

"This Showcase Mode got taken away a few years ago and fans really wanted it back cause it's a really awesome thing to go through somebody's entire career and so that got brought back at the same time I got brought back which is just a little think."

See Also Daniel Bryan Reveals Why Re-Signing With WWE Is Taking Longer This Time Around

Bryan has experienced many amazing moments in the ring from his WrestleMania XXX WWE World Heavyweight Championship win to his return before WrestleMania 34 after two years of fighting to get medically cleared. One moment that stands out in Bryan's head as most special wasn't so much because of what went on in the ring, but more so what transpired at ringside.

"I think my favorite moment actually happened in KeyArena and it was even me wrestling," Bryan said. "They were doing a championship ceremony with Randy Orton and John Cena where they were unifying the titles.

"It was supposed to be all about Randy Orton and John Cena but the Seattle crowd just chanted 'Daniel Bryan' through the whole thing. That's super cool, but that's not the reason why I love it most because that was the last time my dad got to see me wrestle before he died. So it was really cool because after that, it was the last segment on the show and afterward my dad ran up to the barricade and I got to give him a big hug and he was with his boss, right? So not only did he get to see it, but his boss got to see it and his boss' wife was like, 'This is Daniel Bryan's dad!'

"My dad's why like me so he's like, 'Ah stop it' and people were walking up to him like, 'Can we get your autograph?' and he signed it: 'Buddy Danielson, Daniel Bryan's dad.' So he told me about it and how special it was but when I really knew it was special to him was when he told it to my sister and my sister was like, 'Dad just talked about it for forty-five minutes about how -- because he had never gotten to see me get that kind of reaction before -- and I think as a father and me as a father now it's like that holds a special place in my heart."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Brandon Collymore with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcirption