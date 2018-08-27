Paige Gets Physical At Indie Event (Photos), WWE Hires MLW Producer, Titus O'Neil Note

- As noted, WWE had been getting aggressive in signing MLW talent after the company signed a TV deal with beIN Sports. The future of the annual MLW Walemania event, which has been produced by MLW CEO Court Bauer and featured performances by Wale, is in doubt with Wale now working with WWE. WWE also hired Chad Brown, an event producer for every MLW WaleMania and a key player backstage with the event since its inception. Brown is now working in their live events division.

- Titus O'Neil was interviewed by USOpen.org this past Saturday and talked about becoming appointed to the USTA Foundation's Celebrity and Player Advisory Council. During the interview, Titus discussed balancing his new role with the other charities he works for.

"I have my own Bullard Family Foundation. When we started talking about having a partnership and a relationship with the USTA Foundation, it just made sense for me to go out and register to get my own National Junior Tennis League (NJTL) chapter as well, so that I can not only go out and be an ambassador for the USTA Foundation, but also teach on the grass-roots level within my own foundation," Titus said. "Working with Net Generation and working with the USTA Foundation gives me the ability to give hundreds of kids in the Tampa Bay area an opportunity to be exposed to the game of tennis.

"At the end of the day, exposure is the key to anything. Like the first time you go fishing, you may not have ever gone fishing before, and you may fall in love with it when you go. That's kind of how I feel like the game of tennis is going to be for a lot of these kids. I saw the response when I told them we were going to the USTA National Campus last summer. A lot of them were like, 'Man, why are we going over there? I don't want to go, I don't know anything about tennis!' We got them over there, and we literally had to pry them off the courts. They were kicking and screaming, asking to play longer."

- At this past weekend's Burning Bridges iPPV, which is Blackcraft Wrestling's first iPPV, Saraya Knight became their first women's champion thanks to interference from her daughter, Paige, in the crowd. Paige slapped Knight's opponent, Britt Baker, when the referee was distracted. She was later shown in the crowd during the musical performance by Falling in Reverse, who closed the show. You can check out photos of Paige at the show below:

