Trish Stratus Hypes Evolution Match (Photo), Fans On Braun Strowman Vs. The Shield, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman needs help to beat The Shield. As of this writing, 65% voted yes and the rest voted no.

See Also Braun Strowman On Who His Best Friend Is Behind The Scenes In WWE

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus looks to be in great shape for her upcoming Evolution pay-per-view match with Alexa Bliss. Stratus tweeted the following to hype the match: