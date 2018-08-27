Trish Stratus Hypes Evolution Match (Photo), Fans On Braun Strowman Vs. The Shield, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman needs help to beat The Shield. As of this writing, 65% voted yes and the rest voted no.
- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus looks to be in great shape for her upcoming Evolution pay-per-view match with Alexa Bliss. Stratus tweeted the following to hype the match:
Evolution is going to be hot ????— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 24, 2018
S T R A T U S vs B L I S S ????? pic.twitter.com/Jmubpqmzi0