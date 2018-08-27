WWE SummerSlam Week 2019 Dates And Locations Revealed

WWE has confirmed to ET Canada that SummerSlam Week 2019 will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE will be in Toronto for tonight's RAW and tomorrow's SmackDown also.

Toronto's Scotiabank Arena will host WWE NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, RAW and SmackDown next year. Below are the confirmed dates:

* Saturday, August 10: NXT "Takeover: Toronto II"

* Sunday, August 11: SummerSlam

* Monday, August 12: RAW

* Tuesday, August 13: SmackDown

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will host several activities, including a SummerSlam Axxess fan festival.

"We are thrilled to bring WWE's biggest event of the summer back to Toronto," said John Saboor, WWE executive vice-president, special events, in a statement. "We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto."