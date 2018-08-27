Kevin Owens Teases Returning On Tonight's WWE RAW

It looks like Kevin Owens could be returning to TV on tonight's WWE RAW from Toronto.

Owens missed last week's RAW following the SummerSlam loss to Braun Strowman. Owens returned to Twitter today and made two tweets after wiping his feed clean - photos from the Strowman feud and photos from various title wins.

On a related note, Owens blacked out his Twitter profile photo last week and changed his bio to the following: "Back to darkness."

Below are today's tweets from Owens, who would be returning in front of a Canadian crowd tonight on RAW: