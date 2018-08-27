Rusev Talks Recent Conversation With Hulk Hogan

Rusev is living his dream as a WWE Superstar and as his career continued, his character evolved as well. No longer is Rusev strictly a man who crushes, but he is often known to smile and make a joke as well. The Bulgarian Brute likened his character to others in WWE History who were able to partake in comedy while still being able to hold their own inside the squared circle.

"Every time people are like, 'oh you should be more serious like this and you're a monster'... When you look at Kurt Angle, he always did the funny stuff," Rusev said. "[Angle] steps in the ring and he'll kick your ass twice and that's why I was like, 'that can be me, I can do fun stuff because that's what I wanna do,'" Rusev said to Gorilla Position.

"At the same time in the ring, I can beat you so hard that you'll never want to show up again. So that's what I wanna do and that's what I've been doing and I guess it's worth it."

See Also Rusev On If He's Frustrated With His Current Position In WWE

Rusev wouldn't mind being compared to a wrestler like Angle or The Rock who can be serious but also knows how to have fun when needed. When asked who his dream match would be against, The Bulgarian Brute was quick to say Hulk Hogan's name without hesitation.

"Hogan," Rusev said with a smile. "He's back in the Hall Of Fame. Yeah, Hogan, man he's the guy I started watching wrestling because of him and I came to America because of him so I could be a professional wrestler so definitely Hogan.

"I talked to him a couple weeks ago about some different stories about matches with Warrior and WrestleMania with The Rock in Toronto and yeah. He knows so much and he has so much experience with so many stories to tell."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit The Gorilla Position with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription