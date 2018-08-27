Nikki Bella Teases Possible Feud, Special Look At The Shield Reuniting Last Week (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video with a special look at last week's reunion of The Shield with Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking out Braun Strowman.

- WWE stock was down 0.097% today, closing at $82.19 per share. Today's high was $83.66 and the low was $82.03.

- As noted, The Bella Twin returned to the ring at Sunday's WWE live event in Rochester, NY, teaming with Ember Moon for a win over The Riott Squad. Nikki Bella took to Instagram today to comment on the return and send a warning to Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, indicating that we may have a new feud on the red brand.

There's no word yet on if The Bella Twins will be regulars together on TV soon but they appeared last week for the segment with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Nikki vs. Rousey is expected as the main event for WWE Evolution on October 28. Brie Bella has been on SmackDown as she and husband Daniel Bryan are set to face Maryse and The Miz at WWE Hell In a Cell on September 16. There's also talk of doing Brie vs. Maryse at Evolution.

Nikki wrote the following today:

Last night felt like a dream. Over 3 years since I got to have a tag match with my ultimate PIC, tag partner, and soulmate @thebriebella You can see the happiness in our smiles in the last photo! Felt so incredible! Bella Army you all are just so amazing with all your love and support! Wish I could have photos of you all to post from last night! You made us Bellas SO happy!! And to share the ring with such incredible women! Wow! @wwe_embermoon you rock! And @rubyriottwwe @sarahloganwwe and @yaonlylivvonce I hope this is only the beginning because double trouble isn't down with you 3 yet! #werunit #weruleit #bellaarmy #wwerochester #raw #fearlessnikki #briemode #bellas