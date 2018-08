Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Braun Strowman wants to face Roman Reigns in the ring alone

* Ronda Rousey carries the torch

* Baron Corbin settles into his new position

* The Revival go 2-0 against the Raw Tag Team Champions