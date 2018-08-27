Shawn Michaels Returning To WWE RAW, Cesaro - WWE Story Time Clip, No Way Jose On WWE Main Event

- Above is another WWE Story Time preview for tonight with Cesaro.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Toronto for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Tyler Breeze

* Ruby Riott vs. Ember Moon

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will return to RAW on next Monday's Labor Day edition from Columbus, Ohio. HBK will be there to discuss the match between Triple H and The Undertaker at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.