Shawn Michaels Returning To WWE RAW, Cesaro - WWE Story Time Clip, No Way Jose On WWE Main Event

- Above is another WWE Story Time preview for tonight with Cesaro.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Toronto for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose vs. Tyler Breeze
* Ruby Riott vs. Ember Moon
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will return to RAW on next Monday's Labor Day edition from Columbus, Ohio. HBK will be there to discuss the match between Triple H and The Undertaker at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.
NEXT WEEK: Get ready for some ?? because #HBK @ShawnMichaels will be BACK on #RAW to give his take on #Undertaker vs. @TripleH: LAST TIME EVER! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/ibcQQYbQdv— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018