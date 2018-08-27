Former WWE Personality Jason Sensation Threatens To Kill Himself At RAW, Says He's Sorry

Former WWE personality Jason Sensation, who was also a regular on the Canadian indie scene for years, made a controversial tweet before tonight's WWE RAW in Toronto and claimed he would be committing suicide during the show.

Sensation wrote, "I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight's #RAW in Toronto. Don't ya dare miss it!!!" Thanks for the memories @WWE"

It should be noted that Jason's Twitter account has since been deactivated.

Toronto police were notified by several fans watching on social media and in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Police were telling fans that they were well aware of the tweet and were investigating it, and looking for Sensation in the arena. WWE was also aware of the situation and investigating.

Sensation was best known for playing Owen Hart in the infamous DX skits on The Nation of Domination.

Vince Russo sent a text to Sensation reminding him that he has "an army of people out here that care for you." Wrestling Inc. sent a text to Russo, who confirmed that he heard back from Sensation. According to Russo, Sensation confirmed that the tweet was a joke, he is OK and he is sorry.

Below is a screenshot of the tweet.