Another Big Name On Next Week's WWE RAW?

The Undertaker is scheduled to be at next Monday's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW from Columbus, Ohio, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Taker will be appearing live but he is scheduled to be there. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been confirmed to appear on next week's RAW to discuss the match between Taker and Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia.

Taker's last TV appearance came in late April at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, a Casket Match win over Rusev. He then worked the July 7 Madison Square Garden live event, teaming with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to defeat Elias, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens.