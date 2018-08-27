Kevin Owens Quits On Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

Kevin Owens is trending worldwide on Twitter tonight after he announced on RAW from Toronto that he was quitting the show.

Owens' announcement came after he answered an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and lost.

There's no word yet on where this storyline is headed but it could just be a stretch of pre-approved time off for Owens. He is not currently listed for any WWE live events until the show on Friday, September 7 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Below is video from tonight's Owens segment on RAW: