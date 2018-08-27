WrestlingInc.com

Title Match Added To Next Week's WWE RAW Episode, Opponents Revealed For The Bella Twins

By Marc Middleton | August 27, 2018

Next Monday's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW from Columbus, Ohio is shaping up to be a loaded show. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appears to address Triple H vs. The Undertaker

* The Bella Twins return to RAW against The Riott Squad

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team defend against The Revival

The Undertaker is also expected to appear but WWE has not officially announced him.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

"All In" Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top