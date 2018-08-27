WWE Super Show-Down Opponents Revealed For The Shield, Ronda Rousey's Match Announced

WWE has announced that The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) will face Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at the big WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 from Australia.

This six-man match was made after Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre joined forces on this week's RAW to destroy The Shield.

WWE has also announced The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad for SSD.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad