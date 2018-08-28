WWE's United Kingdom Division suffered two tough losses as both Travis Banks and Sam Gradwell recently announced that they suffered injuries and will not be able to participate in upcoming events.

Banks made it to the finals of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament this year before losing to Zack Gibson. His skills were impressive during the tournament, but Banks suffered an injury and wrote a longer note on Twitter to inform fans of his status. He had previously injured his shoulder, and while he hopes it would heal, it was not the case.

"Hello everyone," Banks said in his message. "As probably a surprise to no one now. About a month ago I suffered a dislocated shoulder. Initially I thought I would be clear to wrestle sooner rather than later. However, that hasn't been the case and unfortunately, I still don't have a return date to give everyone. At the moment shows and dates I have been advertised for will have to be postponed until I'm cleared. I will try [to] keep you all updated as best as possible. Many blessings."

Gradwell posted three pictures to his Twitter profile telling an untimely injury with photographic evidence of the NXT: UK Superstar laying on a doctor's table and having his knee evaluated. An old ACL injury is flaring up again for Gradwell that he had surgically corrected six years ago.

"During my WWE physical this weekend, the doctors found a suspected re-injury or 'loosening' of my left ACL that was reconstructed in 2012," Gradwell wrote. "Currently awaiting an MRI to assess damage (hopefully minimal) but in the meantime, I am unfortunately not cleared to wrestle. Apologies to those who were looking forward to seeing me wrestle over the coming weeks, hopefully, it's nothing major and I'll be back ASAP!"

These are two unfortunate injuries as NXT: UK's television show seemingly draws near. Gradwell participated in the NXT: UK television tapings on July 28th and 29th, but Banks was absent from the shows. At this time WWE hasn't announced a start date or platform in which the upcoming NXT: UK will air.