Kevin Owens WWE Roster Update, Trish Stratus Returns To RAW (Video), SmackDown Segment & Match Promo

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to TV on this week's RAW from Toronto. Trish interrupted a segment with Elias and later stood at ringside with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for Natalya's win over Alicia Fox, who had Mickie James and Alexa Bliss at ringside. Stratus vs. Bliss will take place at WWE Evolution on October 28. Above is video of Trish's segment with Elias.

- As noted, Kevin Owens "quit" WWE on this week's RAW from Toronto. It's worth noting that WWE has furthered the storyline by adding Owens to their Alumni roster.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring a celebration with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day plus SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Carmella: