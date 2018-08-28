RAW Stars Work SmackDown Event, Braun Strowman On Turning On Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin Talks Power

- Above is new backstage video of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin talking to Mike Rome after his cheap win over Finn Balor on this week's show. Corbin says he plans on using his power to benefit himself and RAW, and to make sure WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has big shoes to fill when he comes back, if Angle comes back.

- As noted, this week's RAW saw Braun Strowman side with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to take out The Shield. Strowman took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following as he prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns inside Hell In a Cell on September 16:

- RAW Superstars Bobby Roode and Mojo Rawley missed Monday's show in Toronto because they were working the SmackDown live event in Roode's hometown of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Roode defeated Mojo in the opener of that show. Below are Roode's pre-show comments and Mojo's post-show comments:

A lot of "firsts" over my 20yr career. Tonight is another one. Being able to perform in my hometown and in an arena where I went with my parents to watch the matches when I was a kid. Looking forward to what will be a #Glorious evening. @PtboMemCentre @WWE — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) August 27, 2018