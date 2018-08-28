Goldberg Says He Told Vince McMahon That The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Needs To Be Changed

Bill Goldberg was inducted into the 2018 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame and gave the final speech to conclude a four-hour ceremony. The former Universal Champion recently spoke to Inside The Ropes about his experiences at this year's Hall Of Fame in New Orleans and his review was less than favorable. There could also be an eagerness of having another run if the interest is there.

"First and foremost I went to Vince and I told him my impression of the Hall Of Fame and what should happen," Goldberg explained. "What happened the night before and I don't think it's a justice to the people being inducted. I don't think it's a justice to the fans that sit there for four hours.

"I think it needs to be changed completely right up on its head. I don't care what anybody says and I don't care if the person that puts it together thinks I'm full of s--t. It needs to be changed because it sucks.

"I don't care about what other people say or how they did it, I'm telling you in my experience as a headliner in 2018 in the Hall Of Fame -- it needs to be changed."

Goldberg had a rough night in regards to crowd response during his speech because most people had left before he spoke, but being around the professional wrestling business backstage at WrestleMania and Raw made him feel like "a caged animal." While blaming his competitive nature, Goldberg said he isn't comfortable being around people who are doing things he could be doing.

"That's a tough question," Goldberg replied when asked if things were better the next night during the WrestleMania event. "Because I went up to Vince and I told him -- I'm not gonna tell you everything I told Vince -- but let's just that me standing there after I was done with the Hall Of Fame on a Monday Night Raw it's like being on the sidelines when you can play. I couldn't stand it just because I'm a competitive dude and I don't sit backstage and watch people do their thing when I'm still capable of doing it.

"It was the coolest experience of my life being inducted as the headliner of the 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame [...] it was awesome, but yeah the next night I was like a caged animal man. You know it's tough for me and it is what it is and I have to grow up and be a man about it and accept things the way they are, but if I'm still capable of doing something I don't like watching people do it."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Inside The Ropes with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription