Nick Jackson tweeted out yesterday that he's been dealing with a "full blown flu for the last 24 hours" just days before the sold-out "All In" event in Chicago. Jackson said he had 12 hours of traveling while he was sick and called it "the worst of my life" on Twitter.

Full blown flu for the last 24 hours. That 12 hours of travel home was the worst of my life. BTE might be delayed this week ??''ll keep you updated. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 27, 2018

My kids got me a card for being sick lol. Love them so much! pic.twitter.com/tbGVfPdVfT — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 27, 2018

Nick is currently scheduled to team up with Matt Jackson and Kota Ibushi to take on Rey Mysterio Jr., Bandido, and Fenix in the semi-main event of Saturday's show. Pentagon Jr. vs. Kenny Omega is the other semi-main event. No changes have been announced yet in case Nick isn't able to wrestle.

Cody Rhodes also commented on Nick's illness saying he's "fighting a major virus."

Send them prayers to @NickJacksonYB ??



Dude is fighting a major virus — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 27, 2018

Be sure to join us for complete live coverage of "All In" on Saturday beginning at 7pm ET. The show can be seen on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and through ROH's HonorClub.