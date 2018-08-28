Jeff Hardy Reveals How Much Randy Orton Stretched Out His Ear, Wants One More Deletion Match

Jeff Hardy's road back to WWE included an unforgettable run in Impact Wrestling within the Broken Universe. Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero captivated TNA fans and drew many more eyes to the product due to their inventive production and presentation. Hardy recently spoke to Inside The Ropes about a desire for one more Deletion match, this time in WWE so he can revisit his Brother Nero character.

Hardy is currently on SmackDown Live and failed to capture the WWE United States Title at SummerSlam, but the 40-year-old Superstar had an impressive showing complete with a bump from the top rope to the apron that has gone viral. Hardy's road to SummerSlam included going through Randy Orton and another popular segment took place where The Viper stretched Hardy's ear like a rubber band.

"I was at 7/8ths but after he did that I went up to an inch cause he stretched it for me," Hardy said. Orton pulling at Hardy's ear was gruesome for some to watch unfold on screen, but it helped to further the feud.

Hardy admitted that he needs to stop at the size he's at now, saying, "I gotta draw the line here, man." Hardy wants to keep his gauged ears for a long time and even though he can't wrestle with his earrings in, "nobody else has them, you know? So that's one extra thing I can do that's unique."

Jeff's brother Matt Hardy is currently learning the ropes backstage as a producer in WWE while he receives treatment for injuries. Hardy said he didn't know much about his brother's condition and he stays off of Twitter, therefore he didn't see Matt's post saying his tailbone had fused with his spine.

"I'm not sure what's going on with him," Hardy said of his brother. "I know he's just been to the chiropractor so he's getting worked on and getting checked out. So I don't know what the deal is exactly.

"We don't see each other that much so I don't know what to say and I don't read Twitter that much. So hopefully, he's okay."

Since being drafted to SmackDown Live, Hardy doesn't see his brother very much but he will never forget the journey they went through within the Broken Universe while with Impact Wrestling. The Hardy Boyz had to leave the Broken gimmick behind when they returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, but after a lengthy process with Anthem Sports, WWE can now use the Woken persona.

Jeff said he didn't know what his brother was thinking when he initially pitched the Broken Universe to him, but in time, it evolved into something unique while capturing the professional wrestling world's interest in the process.

"I didn't know what [Matt] was talking about at first," Hardy remembered. "He just wanted me to do something big to him which was a big Swanton Bomb and he was gonna change. I didn't know how that change would happen, but when he started doing the Broken Matt stuff, the Woken Matt stuff. I loved it right away from the getgo.

"He was the first person to say Brother Nero and I was like, 'okay, let me figure out who Brother Nero is. Okay, maybe it's Willow without the mask and I wear the contacts and act differently.' At first, I just laughed a lot but the more we did it by the end of it all in TNA I got more comfortable and I started to act like him more and talk more and it was so fun."

Hardy expressed a desire to see one more Deletion match in WWE because he was recovering from injury during Matt's angle with Bray Wyatt that saw an Ultimate Deletion match on Raw.

Hardy did have a cameo at the end, but he wants to participate in one more Deletion match so he can top his Swanton Bomb from previous encounters on the Hardy Compound.

"Hopefully, that's not over man because I'm gonna miss that dearly if it is," Hardy continued as he spoke of his Brother Nero persona. "Because honestly, I think that's one of those things that's immortal. Matt can do that thing as long as he wants to.

"Becuase I'm done I want to be part of a Deletion Match in WWE and hopefully, there's one more out there to do and I'm gonna do a bigger Swanton out of a tree."

