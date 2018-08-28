News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Tournament Begins, Championship Celebration, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Confirmed for tonight's SmackDown is Carmella's rematch against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. There will also be the first Triple Threat of the mini-tournament to determine Hell In a Cell opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day with The Colons vs. The Bar vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, plus a celebration for The New Day. No word yet on matches for 205 Live but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Title against Carmella this Tuesday

* Do you feel the power of the New Day celebration?

* Gallows & Anderson clash with The Bar and The Colons this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

* Will Brie & Bryan once again deliver an A-List punch to face?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.