NJPW Stars Headed To Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Cody Rhodes Is Blonde Again, ROH - MSG Tickets, NWA

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Brandi Rhodes, and Billy Corgan talking about "All In" and how it represents freedom for those involved. Brandi, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Stephen Amell talk about how fast the tickets sold for the event. The video also looked at Corgan purchasing the NWA and the future of the company.

- NJPW announced the follow stars are headed to Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach on September 30: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. No matches were announced yet for this group of wrestlers.

- As noted, the ROH/NJPW joint show at Madison Square Garden on April 6 is already sold out, but ROH announced they were able to reconfigure the production plans for the event to allow for more fans to come to the show. A limited number of tickets will be on sale this Thursday at 10am ET through Ticketmaster.

- Cody Rhodes will be doing an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit later today beginning at 2pm ET. You will also notice in the photo below he's gone back to the blonde hair. Earlier this year, Rhodes made a return to the CW show, Arrow, and had to temporarily go to the dark haired look for his role.