Title Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced The Briscoes will defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian at Death Before Dishonor on September 28 in Las Vegas. Mark and Jay Briscoe have held the titles for 170 days, winning them back in September.

Below is the updated card, two other matches have also been confirmed at the most recent TV tapings, but have not been announced yet by Ring of Honor.

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

* Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. TBA