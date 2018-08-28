Steve Austin Reacts To RAW Stunner, Trish Stratus On Alexa Bliss & Women's Division, WWE Trademarks

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus after her hometown appearance in Toronto last night. Stratus discussed the women's revolution and the upcoming match with Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution.

"It's almost like, I feel like we were always trying to be part of the boys, and try to be welcomed into this community, this wrestling world," Trish said when asked about the progress of the women's division. "And I feel like we finally made it, we made our mark, we are viewed as equals and we have equal opportunities, and it feels really good. When you go into this world and you're doing your work, you don't know really what you're creating, you're creating this stuff behind you and to step away from it, and come back, and to see what we had a little part of... Amy Dumas (WWE Hall of Famer Lita) and I, and Victoria, and Molly Holly, and the girls. It's amazing, I'm honored to be part of it and I'm excited about October because I'm going to whoop Alexa Bliss' butt."

- WWE recently filed to register trademarks on The Undisputed Era, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Kairi Sane and Corey Graves.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following in response to Kevin Owens using a Stunner on WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins during last night's RAW: