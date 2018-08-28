WWE Stars Train With Santino Marella (Photos), The Riott Squad Knock The Bellas (Video), SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Toronto in this new video.

- As noted, The Bella Twins will return to RAW action next Monday in a match against The Riott Squad. They will also team with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to face The Riott Squad at the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6. Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan at RAW. Liv downplays The Bella Twins being a big challenge while Logan brags on how they have been dominating. Ruby admits they won't take The Bella Twins lightly but says they will be happy to welcome the twins to Monday Night Riott.

See Also Current Card For WWE Super Show-Down In Australia

- Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and The Miz trained at Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Below are a few photos and video: