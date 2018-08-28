Goldberg Reveals Which WWE Star He Wouldn't Turn Down A Match With 'If The Cards Fell Right'

Goldberg's 2017 Royal Rumble hopes were dashed when The Undertaker appeared and eliminated him from the match. Ultimately, Goldberg captured the WWE Universal Title from Kevin Owens at Fastlane on the Road To WrestleMania 33 which set up a confrontation against Brock Lesnar, but a match versus The Dead Man is still something Goldberg wouldn't turn down.

"Don't put words in my mouth," Goldberg said to Inside The Ropes when asked if he would like to wrestle The Undertaker. "I would like to have it if it came available and it was right and people wanted it I'm still capable of doing it.

"Becuase once I sit here and say it's a match I'd like to have that means I'm asking for it -- I'm not asking for anything -- I'm just saying if the cards fell right I wouldn't say no."

During a live show for Inside The Ropes, Goldberg expanded on the idea of facing The Undertaker while discussing the history the two professional wrestling icons have with each other dating back to Goldberg's days as a Georgia Bulldog.

"I've been friends with Taker -- Mark Calloway for 100 years," Goldberg explained. "I knew Mark back when he was bouncing in Atlanta while I was playing football with The Falcons -- at Georgia, excuse me -- not The Falcons.

"He and I have been friends, acquaintances for a long time. I've always looked up to him man, he's Taker. What he's meant to the wrestling business in WWF, WWE, to all the kids and fans -- he's a legend. Anytime you're around the guy or you're lucky enough to be in the ring with the guy it's cool as hell."

Goldberg and The Undertaker also had a chance to look at each other in the ring while each man was building toward their own separate match at WrestleMania 33. The former Universal Champion contniued discussing how this tease might have been ill-advised because they weren't set up to deliver anything to the fans.

"We teased you with something," Goldberg explained. "The problem with that is that sometimes we're not able to deliver and ultimately give people what they want. I'm not at WWE anymore, we never had an opportunity -- other than that staredown -- to look at each other in the ring in that setting.

"So it's probably never gonna happen and I'm not saying that because, you know I'm setting you guys up to knock one out of the park. I'm not sitting here going, 'Man I can't wait until Vince calls me so I can get Taker's ass.'

"It was bittersweet that night because I knew that there wasn't a payoff for that"

