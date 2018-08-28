WWE Star Would Like To See Return Of Divas Title, Cyndi Lauper Dedicates Song To Wrestling Legends

- Cyndi Lauper named several wrestling legends at a concert last night in San Diego, where she opened for Rod Stewart. Before she performed The Goonies 'r' Good Enough, she dedicated the song to "her adviser of many years, Captain Lou Albano," as well as Roddy Piper, The Fabulous Moolah, Andre the Giant, Nikolai Volkoff, The Iron Sheik and Wendi Richter. She mentioned that she managed Richter and "knows a few moves." She also played the video of the song during her performance, which starred Piper, Albano, "Classy" Freddie Blassie, Volkoff and Sheik, and included a cameo from Steven Spielberg. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brian Reed-Baiotto)

- Maria Kanellis was recently asked on Twitter what is the one thing that she would like to see change in the current Women's Era. Kanellis noted that she would like to bring back the Divas title, and added that she thinks Women's tag tittles would be a great addition to the division, as seen below:

