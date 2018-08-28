Former WWE IC Champion Backstage At SmackDown, MYC Challenge Video, Natalya On Tribute To Her Dad

- WWE posted this video of the Mae Young Classic competitors trying to draw WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin while blindfolded.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella, Maryse and Brie Bella are among those backstage at SmackDown in Toronto today, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Trish will be appearing tonight but Maryse is expected to be a regular character going forward.

- Natalya tweeted the following on last night's RAW tribute to her father, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart: