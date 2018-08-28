Kevin Owens Storyline Update, Promo For Champions Vs. Champions Match In WWE NXT, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Toronto.

- As noted, Kevin Owens "quit" on last night's WWE RAW and has been added to the Alumni roster on WWE's website. No word yet on where this storyline is headed but speculation is that Owens is headed back to SmackDown. Owens removed his name and his bio from Twitter last night but left the two tweets he made on Monday - one of photos from the Braun Strowman feud and one of photos from various title wins in his WWE career.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet: