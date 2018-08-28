WrestlingInc.com

Bobby Roode Homecoming Video, 205 Live Matches, Sasha Banks & Bayley Diss Charlotte & Becky Lynch

By Marc Middleton | August 28, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Bayley discussing the drama between Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. They wonder if the friendship was ever real and comment on how Flair and Lynch were never a Boss & Hug Connection. They also mock the "tea time" gimmick from Flair and Lynch.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following video to announce two matches for tonight's episode from Toronto - Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa.


Bobby Roode Responds To People Saying That He's Gone From 'Glorious To Lusterless'

- As noted, RAW Superstars Mojo Rawley and Bobby Roode missed last night's RAW as they were in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada to work the SmackDown live event in Roode's hometown. Roode defeated Rawley in the opener. WWE posted this video from Roode's homecoming:


