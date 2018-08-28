WWE Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia For Event Days After Evolution PPV

It looks like WWE may return to Saudi Arabia during the first week of November for their second show under a new 10 year deal with the Kingdom.

WWE recently rescheduled two live events from the upcoming European tour to May 2019, according to PWInsider. The October 31 show in Stockholm, Sweden has been rescheduled to May 11 and the November 1 show set for Oslo, Norway has been moved to May 12.

We mentioned this past April that WWE would be returning to Saudi Arabia for an event later this year. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saudi officials believe that the date for the next event will be Friday, November 2. This would be just a few days after the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. A November return for WWE would be interesting because George Barrios noted during a WWE conference call that the shows with the Saudis would be annual. WWE ran their first show under the 10 year deal back in late April, the Greatest Royal Rumble.