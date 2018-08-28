Alberto El Patron Is Confident In A Final WWE Run, Talks Rey Mysteiro's WWE Return

Rey Mysterio's return to WWE seems likely at this point and Alberto El Patron is one man who knows Mr. 6-1-9 very well. Patron recently spoke to The Roman Show about his old friend Mysterio and the possibility of a WWE return for both of them.

Patron held the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship two times apiece during his runs in WWE. He would like to make a WWE return for a farewell tour and says he has maintained a good relationship with Vince McMahon. He also commented how Mysterio would be a perfect person to work with to help him say goodbye.

"Top of my head is Rey Mysterio Jr. He is one of my best friends, fantastic wrestler and a real life legend," Patron said. "He would be the perfect person to do a world tour to say goodbye. I would like to wrestle some guys again like Dolph Ziggler, Ken Anderson and many others in the business. I have always stayed the same because I have a good relationship with Vince McMahon.

"I am sure I'll be back one day before I decide to retire. I'll return to have a final run. Maybe I'll be able to work with all those wrestlers I used to work with in that company."

Some ideal locations for Patron's final match includes San Antonio Texas, Miami Florida, Japan, Arena Mexico, or his hometown of San Luis Potosí City, Mexico.

Patron was scheduled to participate in AAA's TripleMania event, but he withdrew from the show because they couldn't work out a deal regarding payment. He emphasized his reasoning for not attending AAA's biggest yearly event while explaining his position that promoters sometimes take advantage of talent.

"I don't like how they are doing things in the business," the former WWE Champion continued. "We continue to see promoters take advantage of the talent. Thank God I am in the position, where' I am able to say 'ok you can do this, but you won't do this to me'. It happened with Triple A. They called me and found me and took me somewhere and spoiled me to see if I can do their biggest event of the year.

"Then, they never sent the money. They never came. I was supposed to fight someone and they were never able to seal the deal with this wrestler. They talked about these other two other names. It was the same situation. They didn't fulfill their commitment with me."

Source: The Roman Show