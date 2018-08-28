The Colons Talk Their WWE TV Return Tonight, Samoa Joe Responds To AJ Styles Taunt, Stock

- Above is new backstage video of The Colons, Primo and Epico, as they prepare to face The Bar and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a #1 contenders tournament Triple Threat on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Epico says they've been doing a lot of searching over the past 6 months and they have a lot to say but they will do their talking in the ring tonight.
- WWE stock was up 1.90% today, closing at $83.75 per share. Today's high was $84.16 and the low was $82.22.
- Samoa Joe took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to the earlier Hell In a Cell hype from WWE Champion AJ Styles. You can see their exchange below:
Someday you will understand that I am only saving you from yourself. Allow me to guide you back home brother, just know the ferryman has his price. pic.twitter.com/ykMnVckcHo— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 28, 2018