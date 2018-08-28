Another Hell In A Cell Match Set For The WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

The second Hell In a Cell match at WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will feature two veterans from the SmackDown brand - Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Hardy laid the challenge down on tonight's show in Toronto.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse